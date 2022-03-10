Najibabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP is Leading

Live election results updates of Najibabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Om Prakash (IND), Sharvan Rajput (AAP), Raja Bharatendra Singh (BJP), Tasleem Ahmad (SP), Shahnawaz Alam (BSP), Mo. Umar (GKP), Mohd Saleem Ansari (INC), Begraj (RMGP), Mohd Danish (ASPKR), Hamid Husain (IND), Bhupendra Singh (ASP), Shahnawaz (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.21%, which is 2.67% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Tasleem Ahmad of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.17 Najibabad (नजीबाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Najibabad is part of Nagina Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 304738 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,62,937 were male and 1,41,792 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Najibabad in 2019 was: 870 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,92,320 eligible electors, of which 1,74,699 were male,1,54,846 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,715 eligible electors, of which 1,64,005 were male, 1,38,697 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Najibabad in 2017 was 161. In 2012, there were 117 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Tasleem Ahmad of SP won in this seat defeating Rajiv Kumar Agarwal of BJP by a margin of 2,002 which was 0.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 37.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tasleem of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajeev Kumar Agarwal of BJP by a margin of 11,583 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 33.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 17 Najibabad Assembly segment of the 5. Nagina Lok Sabha constituency. Girish Chandra of BSP won the Nagina Parliament seat defeating Dr. Yashwant Singh of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nagina Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Najibabad are: Om Prakash (IND), Sharvan Rajput (AAP), Raja Bharatendra Singh (BJP), Tasleem Ahmad (SP), Shahnawaz Alam (BSP), Mo. Umar (GKP), Mohd Saleem Ansari (INC), Begraj (RMGP), Mohd Danish (ASPKR), Hamid Husain (IND), Bhupendra Singh (ASP), Shahnawaz (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.54%, while it was 61.77% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Najibabad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.17 Najibabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 339. In 2012, there were 305 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.17 Najibabad comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Najibabad, 4 Nangal, 5 Sahanpur, Sahanpur Nagar Panchayat, Jalalabad Nagar Panchayat and Najibabad Municipal Board of 1 Najibabad Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Najibabad constituency, which are: Nagina, Barhapur, Bijnor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Haridwar and Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Najibabad is approximately 561 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Najibabad is: 29°39’15.8"N 78°19’08.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Najibabad results.

