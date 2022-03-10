Nameirakpam Loken Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Nameirakpam Loken Singh of INC in the 2022 Manipur Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Nameirakpam Loken Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Nameirakpam Loken Singh is the Congress’s candidate for the Nambol assembly constituency in Manipur. He was elected a legislator from the same seat in the 2017 polls. Loken Singh was announced as the president of the Manipur unit of the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi in September last year after Govindas Konthoujam, who was holding the post, moved to the BJP. Loken Singh has been elected to the assembly four times since 2002 and has held several ministerial portfolios in previous Congress-led Manipur governments.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Nameirakpam Loken Singh is 53 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 9.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 5.1 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Nameirakpam Loken Singh contesting on a INC ticket from Nambol constituency.

