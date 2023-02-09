'...Due to Nana Patole's Immature Steps': Sena Jumps into Cong Infighting, Blames Chief for MVA Govt Toppling

The infighting within Congress has led to a political turmoil in Maharashtra and now, Shiv Sena (UBT) has jumped into the controversy. Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ has targeted Congress state chief Nana Patole, saying his “immature" step of abruptly resigning from the position of Speaker in the State Assembly cost the MVA government very dearly, putting it under threat. The Governor had thereafter not consented to the election of a new Speaker.

“The most important reason for the downfall of MVA govt was the abrupt resignation given by Patole. The resignation given by Patole was an incorrect decision. And the series of problems for the government began from then. They didn’t end thereafter. The position of Vidhan Sabha Speaker is an important and crucial one for an alliance government. If Patole would have continued to be the Speaker, the tangles that emerged ahead could have been avoided. It would have been easy to disqualify those who left the party," the mouthpiece said.

“Congress has received a boost in many states following Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo. But what is happening in Maharashtra is contrary to what is happening in other states. This can lead to a loss for Congress itself. The Patole-Thorat fight shouldn’t escalate further. BJP shouldn’t benefit from it," Saamana said in its editorial.

Saamana further said that the party high command needs to think why Balasaheb Thorat’s patience was exhausted. The senior party leader had complained to the high command about his alleged humiliation by Patole.

Stating reasons behind the humiliation felt by Thorat, Saamana backed him by saying that his work during MVA was to keep everyone together. It also asked what Patole would get by targeting dynasty politics about a family which has fiercely worked hard for the growth of Congress.

