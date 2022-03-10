Nanak matta Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Nanak matta seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Jyoti Rana (SP), Anand Singh Rana (AAP), Prem Singh Rana (BJP), Gopal Singh Rana (INC), Mukesh Singh (IND), Vijay Singh Rana (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.67%, which is -2.67% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Prem Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nanak matta results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.69 Nanak matta (नानक मट्टा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Nanak matta is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 34.72%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,23,694 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 62,785 were male and 60,907 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nanak matta in 2022 is: 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,08,512 eligible electors, of which 56,311 were male,52,201 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 90,386 eligible electors, of which 46,920 were male, 43,466 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nanak matta in 2017 was 666. In 2012, there were 476 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dr Prem Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Gopal Singh Rana of INC by a margin of 9,531 which was 11.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.65% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prem Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gopal Singh Rana of INC by a margin of 5,631 votes which was 8.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 69 Nanak matta Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Nanak matta are: Jyoti Rana (SP), Anand Singh Rana (AAP), Prem Singh Rana (BJP), Gopal Singh Rana (INC), Mukesh Singh (IND), Vijay Singh Rana (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.34%, while it was 74.57% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nanak matta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.69 Nanak matta Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 136. In 2012, there were 124 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.69 Nanak matta comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: KC 2-Nanak Matta, Panchayats 7-Bijati, 8-Mainajhundi of 1-Sitarganj KC, Barakoli Forest Range and Raikhal Forest Range of 2-Sitarganj Tehsil; Panchayats 1-Umarukhurd, 3-Gurkhera, 4-Jhankat, 5-Paheniya, 7-Naugwa Thaggu, 8-Mundali and 10-Phulliya of 1-Khatima KC of 1-Khatima Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Nanak matta constituency, which are: Lalkuwa, Khatima, Sitarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Nanak matta is approximately 290 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nanak matta is: 28°56’56.4"N 79°47’15.0"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.