Narendra Modi in Prayagraj LIVE Updates: PM’s Cash Transfer Outreach to Woo Women Voters in UP

>Narendra Modi in Prayagraj LIVE Updates: In a bid to woo women voters ahead of the 2022 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Prayagraj today to participate in a one-of-its-kind programme that will be attended by over two lakh women. The programme is being held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grass-roots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources. In this endeavor to support women, the Prime Minister will transfer the amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs. 15000 per SHG.

Here are the latest updates on the prime minister’s visit:

Advertisement

• The programme will witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (B.C.-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as the first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 B.C.-Sakhis. When B.C.-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grass-root level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilized in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions.

• During the programme, the Prime Minister will also be transferring a total amount of over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in class–I (Rs 2,000), On admission in class–VI (Rs 2,000), on admission in class-IX (Rs 3,000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs 5,000).

Advertisement

• PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units, each costing approximately Rs 1 crore (including the civil works). These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will directly employ 4,000 SHG members and benefit 60,600 SHGs by paying against their equity contribution. These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks out of 826 blocks in UP, providing the annual business opportunity of Rs 5,000 crore.

Advertisement

• “This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of ₹ 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of ₹ 15000 per SHG," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

• This will be the 10th day the prime minister will spend in Uttar Pradesh in just the last month as he leads the BJP’s campaign in the politically crucial state where elections are likely to start in less than two months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.