Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM’s Packed Day 2 Trip Includes a Seminar With CMs, Dham Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday on a two-day visit and inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

On the first day of the visit, the PM launched the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which connects Varanasi’s two iconic landmarks — Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga ghats. He also took a dip in river Ganga and offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

On Tuesday, the second and final day of his visit, PM Modi will participate in a conclave of chief ministers from BJP-ruled states — Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura and Uttarakhand. Nine deputy chief ministers of the party are also expected to participate to deliberate on a wide range of subjects.

Advertisement

The PM is expected hold a seminar with all these CMs and Deputy CMs on the topic of “good governance" where he is expected to pass on tips to them around development and the fight against coronavirus as well as promoting Covid-19 vaccination.

The CMs and Deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states were also part of the inauguration function of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday. The leaders also accompanied the PM for a tour of the Ganges and perfomed Ganga aarti in the evening.

At 3:30pm on Tuesday, the prime minister will attend the 98th anniversary celebrations of the Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at the Swarved Mahamandir in the city.

He could also visit the Swarved Mahamandir Dham, a big centre of Vihangam Yoga and meditation in Varanasi. He will return to Delhi that evening.

Advertisement

This is expected to be the PM’s final official visit to Uttar Pradesh for unveiling projects before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in the poll-bound state.

The BJP is putting up a big show of strength in Varanasi during PM Modi’s visit, with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states in attendance for both days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.