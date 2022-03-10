Narendranagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Live election results updates of Narendranagar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Pushpa Rawat (AAP), Sardar Singh Pundir (UKD), Jagdish Kuliyal (CPI), Om Gopal (INC), Ranbeer Singh Aswal (UKJP), Subodh Uniyal (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.35%, which is -0.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Subodh Uniyal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Narendranagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.11 Narendranagar (नरेंद्रनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Narendranagar is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 91,540 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 47,908 were male and 43,631 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Narendranagar in 2022 is: 911 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 84,441 eligible electors, of which 44,738 were male,39,703 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 75,506 eligible electors, of which 39,796 were male, 35,710 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Narendranagar in 2017 was 1,003. In 2012, there were 782 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Subodh Uniyal of BJP won in this seat defeating Om Gopal Rawat of IND by a margin of 4,972 which was 9.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Subodh Uniyal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Om Gopal Rawat of BJP by a margin of 401 votes which was 0.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 11 Narendranagar Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Narendranagar are: Pushpa Rawat (AAP), Sardar Singh Pundir (UKD), Jagdish Kuliyal (CPI), Om Gopal (INC), Ranbeer Singh Aswal (UKJP), Subodh Uniyal (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.35%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.25%, while it was 64.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Narendranagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.11 Narendranagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 163. In 2012, there were 149 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.11 Narendranagar comprises of the following areas of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: 5-Narendranagar Tehsil; Panchayats 34-Kurn, 35-Baunth, 36-Bachelikhal, 44-Bharpur and 45-Dansara of Deoprayag KC of 2-Deoprayag Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Narendranagar constituency, which are: Deoprayag, Pauri, Yamkeshwar, Rishikesh, Doiwala, Dhanolti, Tehri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Narendranagar is approximately 599 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Narendranagar is: 30°11’22.2"N 78°22’18.8"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.