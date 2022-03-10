Naugawan Sadat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Naugawan Sadat seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Devender Nagpal (BJP), Ajit Kumar (RWJPS), Samarpal Singh (SP), Dushyant Khare (IND), Shadab Khan (BSP), Prateek Chaudhary (IND), Kallu (IND), Mohd Adil (AIMIM), Rekha Rani (INC), Hemender Singh Chauhan (AAP), Akram Khan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.17%, which is -2.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chetan Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.40 Naugawan Sadat (नौगवां सादात) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh. Naugawan Sadat is part of Amroha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 369573 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,420 were male and 1,71,123 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naugawan Sadat in 2019 was: 862 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,65,767 eligible electors, of which 1,62,800 were male,1,44,036 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,79,052 eligible electors, of which 1,50,295 were male, 1,28,735 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naugawan Sadat in 2017 was 294. In 2012, there were 290 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chetan Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Javed Abbas of SP by a margin of 20,648 which was 8.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashfaq Ali Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rahul Kumar of BSP by a margin of 3,662 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 40 Naugawan Sadat Assembly segment of the 9. Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Danish Ali of BSP won the Amroha Parliament seat defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amroha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Naugawan Sadat are: Devender Nagpal (BJP), Ajit Kumar (RWJPS), Samarpal Singh (SP), Dushyant Khare (IND), Shadab Khan (BSP), Prateek Chaudhary (IND), Kallu (IND), Mohd Adil (AIMIM), Rekha Rani (INC), Hemender Singh Chauhan (AAP), Akram Khan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.32%, while it was 72.7% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Naugawan Sadat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.40 Naugawan Sadat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 344. In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.40 Naugawan Sadat comprises of the following areas of Amhora district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Naugawan Sadat, 3 Kailsa and Naugawan Sadat Nagar Panchayat of 2 Amroha Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Mubarakpur Kalan, 5 Rajoha, 6 Machra Bhagwanpur, 8 Koovi, 9 Karanpur Mafi, 12 Sihali Jageer, 13 Katai, 14 Jeehal, 19 Tanda, 20 Tasiha, 21 Chakori, 22 Umarpur, 24 Manauta, 26 Gharont, 27 Taharpur of 1 Hasanpur KC of 3 Hasanpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Naugawan Sadat constituency, which are: Chandpur, Noorpur, Kanth, Dhanaura, Amroha, Hasanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Naugawan Sadat is approximately 484 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Naugawan Sadat is: 28°53’26.5"N 78°25’13.4"E.

