Nautanwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NISHAD Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Nautanwa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Aman Mani Tripathi (BSP), Kunwar Kaushal Singh (SP), Sada Mohan (INC), Rishi (NISHAD), Nagendra Prasad (JAP), Pashupati (AJPI), Bechan (AAP), Veerendra (IND), Sheweta Singh (IND), Sonu Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.25%, which is -0.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aman Mani Tripathi of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nautanwa results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.316 Nautanwa (नौतनवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Nautanwa is part of Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.6%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,78,940 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,473 were male and 1,76,456 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nautanwa in 2019 was: 872 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,18,423 eligible electors, of which 1,88,041 were male,1,61,421 female and 159 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,732 eligible electors, of which 1,65,062 were male, 1,41,670 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nautanwa in 2017 was 50. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aman Mani Tripathi of IND won in this seat defeating Kunwar Kaushal Kishore Singh (Munna Singh) of SP by a margin of 32,256 which was 15.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 37.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kaushal Kishor of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Aman Mani Tripathi of SP by a margin of 7,837 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 316 Nautanwa Assembly segment of the 63. Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Pankaj Choudhary of BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat defeating Akhilesh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nautanwa are: Aman Mani Tripathi (BSP), Kunwar Kaushal Singh (SP), Sada Mohan (INC), Rishi (NISHAD), Nagendra Prasad (JAP), Pashupati (AJPI), Bechan (AAP), Veerendra (IND), Sheweta Singh (IND), Sonu Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.5%, while it was 61.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nautanwa went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.316 Nautanwa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 307 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.316 Nautanwa comprises of the following areas of Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Nautanwa Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nautanwa constituency, which are: Pharenda, Maharajganj, Siswa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Nautanwa is approximately 682 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nautanwa is: 27°19’07.3"N 83°27’38.2"E.

