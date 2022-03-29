Navjot Sidhu Surfaces, Lands Up in Behbal Kalan Ahead of Punjab Congress Key Appointments

After lying low post the poll debacle, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to have “surfaced", as the party began talks for key appointments in the Punjab unit.

To build pressure on the Congress party high command, Sidhu, along with some former party MLAs, reached Behbal Kalan village on Tuesday to join the protest by the families of those killed in the 2015 police firing incidents.

As the PPCC chief, Sidhu continuously targeted his government. He has now trained his guns on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the delay in giving justice to the families.

On December 16, 2021, Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, had started an indefinite strike over government’s failure to deliver justice, saying he would expose political parties in the state. For the past six years, parties had been using Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents and sacrilege cases as a political tool to exploit the religious sentiments of the people and grab power, he had alleged.

Sidhu visited the site and reiterated his demand for early justice in the cases.

To stay politically relevant, Sidhu, earlier in the, day held a meeting with party’s former MLAs at Ludhiana to strategise on issues to be taken up against the AAP government. This was the third meeting with party leaders before they moved towards Behbal Kalan.

Talking to the protesting families, Sidhu said he had been raising the issue in his own government and would continue to do so against the current government.

Sidhu’s activities come at a time when reports suggested that senior Congress leaders appointed by party president Sonia Gandhi to identify the reasons for the electoral loss in Punjab have recommended a panel of leaders for the post of PCC president.

Sources said names being discussed include MPs Ravneet Bittu and Santokh Chaudhary, and Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja. Party sources said that Sidhu was building pressure either for re-election to the post or a candidate of his choice.

The appointment of the Punjab chief and Leader of Opposition had already triggered squabbles in the local unit, with various lobbies pressing for their candidates.

