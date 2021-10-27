Navjot Singh Sidhu Calls Amarinder Singh 'Spent Cartridge', Sets Off Fresh War of Words

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Amarinder Singh, stating he will be remembered as ‘Jaichand’ (an archetypal traitor in mythology) of Punjab’s political history.

Sidhu, with whom Amarinder Singh had been at loggerheads, in a series of tweets said he was a negative force stalling justice and development of Punjab. “There is no suffering that pity will not insult ! Were you unceremoniously dumped for good governance ? & 18 Point Agenda shoved down the throat of poorest performing CM of Punjab … You will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab’s Political history, you are truly a spent cartridge."

“We, the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @ capt-amarinder who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were the negative force stalling justice & development of Punjab," Sidhu said in another tweeted.

Sidhu said a three-member committee was formed to make the senior congress leader “accountable" as it was known that he was colluding with the Badals and BJP. “Was it Pity, that a 3 Member Committee was formed to make you accountable? Why were MLAs against you? Because everyone knew you have collided with Badals ! All you want is to defeat me, have you ever wanted Punjab to win? Your 75/25 dealings with Badals and BJP are crystal clear." he said in another tweet.

Attacking the former chief minister’s move of launching a political party, Sidhu said: “Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes … People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab !!"

Responding to the allegations, Singh at a press conference in Chandigarh said, “He knows nothing, talks too much and doesn’t have brains."

Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers’ stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest. “I am forming a party. But I can’t tell you the name right now. When the Election Commission approves a name and symbol, only then I can tell you. Let’s wait for the EC to approve," he said. “We have made a request for a symbol and a name for the party," he added.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Sidhu. After resigning, he had said that he felt “humiliated". The Congress replaced Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

(With inputs from PTI)

