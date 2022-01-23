Sidhu's Advisor Booked for 'Hate Speech' After Viral Video Sparks Outrage Ahead of Punjab Polls

After his purported `hate speech’ video went viral, the former DGP and advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Mustafa, has been booked by the Punjab police on Sunday.

The police have registered an FIR against Mustafa for allegedly promoting enmity among communities in Malerkotl. The case was filed following outrage on social media.

In the purported video, Mustafa is allegedly threatening a particular community with “dire consequences if they organise events near his event during a public meeting on January 20".

The video was first shared by Chiranshu Rattan, the spokesperson of the BJP Punjab youth wing.

Reacting on the same, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said, “Our team and Chiranshu got video and it was a speech given by Mustafa while campaigning during the election in Malerkotla, which is a Muslim-dominated area. This is a hate speech and he is trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony by giving such provocative statements ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections."

Ilmi further said that Sidhu must respond to this and clarify his stand on the matter.

Mustafa has, however, rejected the allegations and termed the FIR as baseless.

