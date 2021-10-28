'Nawa Punjab BJP de Naal': Under-attack BJP Kicks Off Poll Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), trying to put out the pressure it faces due to farmers’ stir, virtually kicked off its election campaign in Punjab by coining the slogan ‘Nawa Punjab BJP de naal’ (New Punjab with the BJP) and announcing that the centre was again ready for talks with the farmers. The top brass of the state unit met in Chandigarh with election in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who held a strategy session with the leaders from across constituencies in the state.

The meeting comes at a time when former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to announce his new political outfit soon and has been talking about resolution to the farmers’ stir.

Shekhawat later addressing a press conference said that the central government would be ready to welcome Captain Amarinder Singh and hold talks with the agitating farmers. He alleged that the farmers were being misled by some vested interest groups and claimed that the centre was keen on an early resolution of the stir.

The Union Minister announced that the BJP will contest all the 117 seats in Punjab. On any likely tie-up with Captain Amarinder, Shekhawat said that the party was open to align with anyone who had a nationalistic ideology and wanted to work earnestly for the welfare of the state.

Blaming some vested interest political groups for `firing from farmer shoulders, Shekhwat said that very soon people of the state will unravel the personal agenda and political manipulation of such people. He said that most of the farmers of the country were happy with the laws but since Punjab farmers had expressed apprehensions, they were willing to carry on with negotiations.

“The central government also wants that it should be resolved soon,’’ he said. On the challenge the continued protest by farmers would pose to the party, Shekhawat said he was hopeful that the farmers will also be open to discussing the issue without getting manipulated by vested interests.

On the party’s campaign Shekhawat said that the agenda of the party would be to end drug menace, mafia raj and corruption.

“The people of Punjab no longer trust the Congress, as the party is not just riddled with corruption but internal discord. They are busy more in fighting each other than welfare of the people of the state,’’ he said. He also took a dig at Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party for making false promises.

