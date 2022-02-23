Nawab Malik Funded Dawood’s Terror Network by Acquiring Illegal Land Through His Late Sister, ED Claims

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Sources in the ED told CNN-News18 that Malik was not cooperating with the probe and there were certain financial transactions that it believes has hawala links.

The ED is investigating an alleged land deal between Malik and Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar. It had conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister, Haseena Parkar, in Mumbai last week in connection with the case.

According to the ED’s remand application, Nawab Malik paid Haseena Parkar, late sister of global fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, around Rs 55 lakh to take illegal possession of the land in question. The property was owned by Munira Plumber and her mother after the death of Fazleabbas Goawala.

It said that by paying consideration to Haseena of occupancy of illegal land, Malik aided the D Company financially. In lieu of the said acquisition of property through Haseena, Malik funded the terror network of Dawood Ibrahim.

The law enforcement agency claimed that the land belonged to one Munira Plumber and he came to know about the property being sold only after media reports. The property allegedly had many encroachments as the two ladies were not able to take care of the property.

Both Haseena Parkar and Malik took advantage of the two ladies who even feared to visit the property, the ED said. Malik first entered (the deal) through Kurla General Store and later took control of the said land through a company named Solidus Investment, it further alleged.

The criminal conspiracy, it said, was hatched by Haseena Parkar, Nawab Malik, Salem Patel and Sardar Khan to take over the said property illegally.

The current market value of this property is in excess of Rs 300 crore and its value in the agreement is only Rs 30 lakh. The market value of the sale deed was Rs 3.30 crore and total payment of only Rs 15 lakh was made by Malik, ED said.

The legal owners of the property, Munira Plumber and her mother, did not get even a single penny.

