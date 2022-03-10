Nawan Shahr Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Nachchatar Pal from BSP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Nawan Shahr seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Nachhatar Pal (BSP), Satvir Singh (INC), Poonam Manik (BJP), Lalit Mohan (AAP), Surinder Singh (NJP), Davinder Singh (SADASM), Paramjit Singh (JJJKPA), Angad Singh (IND), Sunny (IND), Kuldip Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.37%, which is -7.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Angad Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.47 Nawan Shahr (नवां शहर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Nawan Shahr is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 177231 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,466 were male and 90,756 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nawan Shahr in 2022 is: 1,050 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,554 eligible electors, of which 86,026 were male,82,132 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,849 eligible electors, of which 75,258 were male, 71,591 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nawan Shahr in 2017 was 341. In 2012, there were 216 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Angad Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Jarnail Singh Wahid of SAD by a margin of 3,323 which was 2.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 29.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Guriqbal Kaur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Satinder Kaur Kariha of SAD by a margin of 1,759 votes which was 1.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 47 Nawan Shahr Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.51%, while it was 79.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nawan Shahr went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.47 Nawan Shahr Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 197. In 2012, there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.47 Nawan Shahr comprises of the following areas of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab: Panchayats Chak Dana, Urapur, Burj Tehal Dass, Phambra of Aur KC, KCs Kahma, Nawan Shahr, Bharta Kalan, Rahon, Langroya, Bahiloor Kalan, Jadla, Nawan Shahr (Municipal Council and OG) and Rahon (Municipal Council) of Nawan Shahr Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Nawan Shahr constituency, which are: Garhshankar, Balachaur, Samrala, Sahnewal, Phillaur, Banga. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nawan Shahr is approximately 411 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nawan Shahr is: 31°04’23.5"N 76°06’38.9"E.

