NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Health Deteriorates, Hospitalised in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday as his health deteriorated and will likely be released on Wednesday, the party said.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for the next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP’s general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.

The veteran politician was admitted after he complained of uneasiness on the advice of his physician, Garje said.

“He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party’s two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3," he added, appealing to party leaders and workers to not gather at the hospital.

Pawar had previously been hospitalised on April 11, 2021 when he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery the next day. Before that, on March 30, 2021, Pawar had undergone an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that slipped into his bile duct.

The veteran leader is also slated to join Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra a day after it enters Maharashtra in Nanded on November 8.

Earlier, Pawar said that Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat met and extended to him the invitation to be part of the yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. Confirming the development, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday that Pawar had accepted the invite to be part of the nationwide march.

(With inputs from PTI)

