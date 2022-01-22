NCP MP Plays Godse in Film, Colleague Slams, Pawar Supports: Know All About Amol Kolhe's Movie

A short film featuring an NCP MP, which is scheduled to release this month, has created a stir in Maharashtra. The movie- “Why I killed Gandhi?" is being released this month on OTT platform, which is based on the life of Nathuram Godse who had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

However, the bigger controversy in the issue is the character of Nathuram Godse, which is being played by Dr Amol Kolhe, an actor and MP from the NCP. Kolhe is being opposed both inside and outside of his party.

The extent of the controversy could be gauged from the fact that Kolhe’s party leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has openly opposed playing such roles.

Amol is an actor by profession and had played the role of Chatrapati Shivaji in Marathi TV show Raja Shiv Chatrapati. The role in the serial was very popular. His role of Chatrapati Sambhaji in Swaraj Rakshak Sambhaji had made him popular.

Kolhe was also a star campaigner of Shiv Sena in 2014. He had played Godse in “Why I killed Gandhi?" while being associated with the ideology of the party. Amol Kolhe played the role of Godse when he was associated with Shivsena in 2019 but he had joined the NCP before the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

NCP gave him a ticket from Shirur Lok Sabha seat, where he surprised everyone by defeating Shiv Sena stalwart Shivaji Rao Adhalrao in the election. Kolhe, who has been an MP from NCP, is facing wrath due to the controversy around the ideology.

Protest in NCP

Senior leader of NCP and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has openly opposed the movie. “It is clear from the trailer of Amol Kolhe’s movie that he has played the role of Nathuram Godse. Even though he did this role as an artist, Nathuram’s support is associated with it. You can’t support Gandhi’s assassination wearing the cover of an artist. Even Vinay Aapte and Sharad Ponkshe had faced a huge protest against playing this role. Due to this reason, I will oppose the movie which is going against Gandhi," Awhad said.

Sharad Panwar on defensive front

Although NCP has cleared its stand after the protest, party chief Sharad Panwar has said that Amol Kolhe had accepted that role being an artist. He added, “Even Gandhi movie has also become very popular." The person who had played the role of Godse in the movie was also an artist."

Kolhe differentiates between reel and real life

Kolhe responded to the controversy and said that it is a normal to have an ideological consensus or disagreement while playing a role. “I worked in this movie in the year of 2017. Now, it is being released and a lot has happened during this period. I have never glorified Nathuram Godse. But some artists had to do this role. So, I accepted the role. I have all freedom to express my thoughts being a citizen as well as freedom of expression in the capacity of an actor," he said.

Congress on opposition front

Congress is also protesting against the movie. State congress president Nana Patole has said that along with being an artist, Amol Kolhe is also an MP. “A responsible behaviour is expected from him. It is not justified to misuse the freedom which he has got being an artist," Patole said.

