Joined by PM Modi & Top BJP Leaders, NDA V-P Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar Files Nomination

Former Bengal Governor and NDA nominee for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived at the Parliament Library building to file his papers.

“I will always strive to enhance democratic values of the country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.

Several prominent leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh were present to file the nomination. Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present.

“Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer’s son has filed his nomination today… grateful to prime minister Narendra Modi and the leadership for this opportunity," he said.

Dhankar will face former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva, the opposition pick to replace M Venkaiah Naidu as the vice president of the country.

National Democratic Alliance vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his bid ahead of filing his nomination on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders of the BJP were present in the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Biju Janata Dal and and Lok Jankshakti Party among others.

