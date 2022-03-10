Nehtaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

Live election results updates of Nehtaur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Omkumar (BJP), Munshiram (RLD), Gita (ASP), Priya Singh (BSP), Dilawar Singh (PPOID), Pratap Singh (BDJP), Meenakshi (INC), Omkar Singh (RWJPS), Rishipal (IND), Alok Kumar (ASPKR), Vishal Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62%, which is -3.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Omkumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nehtaur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.21 Nehtaur (नेहटौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Nehtaur is part of Nagina Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 340773 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,129 were male and 1,60,626 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nehtaur in 2019 was: 892 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,26,707 eligible electors, of which 1,53,050 were male,1,33,343 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,285 eligible electors, of which 1,39,697 were male, 1,17,583 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Nehtaur in 2017 was 216. In 2012, there were 168 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Omkumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Munnalal Premi of INC by a margin of 23,151 which was 12.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Om Kumar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raj Kumar of SP by a margin of 19,398 votes which was 11.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 31.26% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 21 Nehtaur Assembly segment of the 5. Nagina Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Nagina Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nagina Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nehtaur are: Omkumar (BJP), Munshiram (RLD), Gita (ASP), Priya Singh (BSP), Dilawar Singh (PPOID), Pratap Singh (BDJP), Meenakshi (INC), Omkar Singh (RWJPS), Rishipal (IND), Alok Kumar (ASPKR), Vishal Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.72%, while it was 63.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nehtaur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.21 Nehtaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 318. In 2012, there were 286 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.21 Nehtaur comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Haldaur and Haldaur Municipal Board of 2 Bijnor Tehsil; KC 1 Nehtaur, Panchayats 2 Athai Shekh, 4 Basera Dasu, 5 Basera Khurd, 6 Bhawanipur Tarkola, 8 Mankua, 9 Dhakka Karmachand, 12 Kotra Tappa Kesho, 17 Pipalsana, 18 Raipur Maluk, 19 Sedha, 20 Sherpur Balla, 21 Tapraula of 2 Dhampur KC and Nehtaur Municipal Board of 4 Dhampur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nehtaur constituency, which are: Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nehtaur is approximately 370 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nehtaur is: 29°18’40.0"N 78°22’52.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nehtaur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.