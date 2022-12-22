'Neither Male Nor Female': TMC's Kirti Azad Sparks Row With Remark on PM Modi's Tribal Attire

Former cricketer and TMC leader Kirti Azad is facing backlash over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribal attire at a public event in Meghalaya, in which he calls it as “neither male nor female."

Allegedly mocking prime minister’s “fashion" choice, Azad took to Twitter and shared a collage of two pictures — one of Modi in his attire and the other one of the same shirt being worn by a female model labeled as “multi-floral embroidered dress." With this he said, “it is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion."

This invited sharp responses, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing Azad of not just mocking the prime minister but disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya as well as tribal attires.

Advertisement

“It is saddening to see how Kriti Azad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people," Biswa said.

Azad was quick to respond and clarify that he actually “loves" Modi’s attire and is not disrespecting it. “I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to makes a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity," Azad highlighted.

BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha demanded action against Azad, calling his comments “extremely derogatory by all means." The Organisation also called Azad “Mr. Uncouth" for saying such things.

Advertisement

“This is extremely derogatory by all means, Mr Uncouth Kirti Azad. This is the tribal attire of Meghalaya which PM ji is respecting by wearing it. Action should be taken against him," they Tweeted.

The Tribe Morcha also commented on Azad’s defence and said TMC has a proven history of pathological hatred towards Tribals.

Advertisement

“You are disrespecting Tribal attire by saying that you are unsure whether this is Female or Male attire. You and your party have a proven history of pathological hatred towards Tribals. The case should be filed against you under SC / ST atrocity act for this uncouth remark," it said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here