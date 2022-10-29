'Never Dreamt in My Life': Bihar's Poorest MLA Couldn't Hold Back Tears After Getting Govt House | WATCH

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Ramvriksh Sada, who is also the poorest MLA in Bihar assembly, was recently allotted a government residence in Patna.

The first-time MLA, while receiving the government house, turned emotional after receiving the keys to the house from CM Nitish Kumar. The video of the MLA has gone viral on social media.

“I am the poorest MLA in Bihar. Whenever a poor gets something, it’s a Diwali for him. Now, when the Chief Minister has given me keys to my house, the house which I am seeing, I never even dreamt ever in my life, that’s why I am getting emotional," Ramvriksh Sada said in the viral video.

“I come from Musahar caste. Lalu Prasad Yadav made me a leader and an MLA," he further said.

The Alauli MLA still lives in a two-room home in his village Raun in Khagaria, which was built under the Indira Awas Yojana in 2004, a report in The Indian Express said.

The MLA, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, was allotted his keys to the three-storey accommodation at Patna’s Bir Chand Patel Path during an event that was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sada was among the eight MLAs who received the possession of their houses as part of the Bihar government’s housing project for its MLAs.

Reports said that during the event, the MLA was seen touching the CM Nitish Kumar’s feet and saying that a poor person getting a house was “no less than Diwali".

Ramvriksh Sada, 47, who has five sons and a daughter, used to live in cramped village home in a joint family of 12 members.

“I decided to join politics in 1995. At the time, I worked at a brick kiln. I went to see Lalu Prasad (RJD president) during an election campaign event. I contested unsuccessfully on an RJD ticket against Pashupati Kumar Paras in 2000 and 2005 and finally made it in 2020," Sada told The Indian Express.

According to his election affidavit in 2020, Sada had assets valued at Rs 70,000, of which Rs 25,000 were in cash while Rs 5,000 cash belonged to his wife. He also had an agriculture plot valued at Rs 10,000.

