'Never Lived for Any Post': Sidhu Hails Channi's Elevation as Punjab CM

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said he never lived for any post and hailed the decision of making Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state. Sidhu said this addressing the Ludhiana virtual rally, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be announcing the party's CM face for the February 20 Assembly polls. For the past several weeks, both Channi and Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case to be declared as the party's nominee for the top post.

"During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people," said Sidhu. Hailing Rahul Gandhi's leadership, he said it was he who made a Dalit the chief minister of the state last year.

"It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu. "We don't need anything, we only need Punjab's welfare. My love for Punjab always wanted its betterment," he said.

Earlier, Sidhu had tweeted that he will abide by the party's decision on the CM face, which he reiterated this during the virtual rally. Hitting out at former CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said he used to dance to the tune of the BJP. "Now, Amarinder Singh talks of double engine. They are the ones who looted Punjab," he alleged. Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the state chief minister last year and had formed a new party, Punjab Lok Congress, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP in the state.

In his address, Chanjit Singh Channi said 700 farmers laid down their lives during the agitation against the Centre's farm laws. "Who is responsible for this? It is the BJP government and the SAD, which was the one who cleared farm ordinances, as well as the AAP government (in Delhi) which notified farm law. Now, they seek votes here," said Channi.

Channi then directed most part of his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, saying they cannot bring any change in Punjab. Gandhi arrived in Ludhiana on Sunday to hold a virtual rally and announce the chief ministerial face of the party.

Chief Minister Channi, senior party leaders K C Venugopal, Harish Chaudhary and Sunil Jakhar are also present at the virtual rally, which is underway. During his last visit to Punjab on January 27, Gandhi announced at a virtual rally that the Congress will soon declare its chief ministerial candidate and a decision on it will be taken after consulting party workers.

Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, the Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

