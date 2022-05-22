'Never Negotiated Peace with India': CM Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi on His Assam Remark in London

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Assam never “negotiated peace" with India.

Sarma’s reaction came after Gandhi’s remarks at the Ideas for India conference at Cambridge University in London.

“This is the height of fake intellectualism! Assam never ‘negotiated peace’ with India. With Gandhiji’s support, Gopinath Bordoloi had to struggle to keep Assam with Bharat Mata since Nehru left us to be with Pakistan as per Cabinet Mission Plan. Get your facts right, Mr Gandhi," the Assam CM tweeted while sharing a video of a suited and booted Gandhi.

During the event in London, Rahul Gandhi launched a series of attacks against the BJP and PM Modi and hit out at the government for promoting a “private-sector monopoly" in the country.

“What emerged out of freedom movement was a negotiation between these states and identities and religion. So, India emerged bottom-up and all these states UP, Maharashtra, Assam, and Tamil Nadu got together and negotiated peace. From this union of states, which required a conversation, emerged the instrument of that conversation- the Constitution, the idea that one man will have one vote, the election system, the IITs, and the IIMs," Rahul Gandhi said during the conversation.

Meanwhile, the BJP also retaliated against Rahul Gandhi and accused him of harming India in his “hate" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged his frequent critical remarks about the country from foreign soils amounted to “betraying" it.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a sharp attack on the Congress leader for his remarks at a conference in London where Gandhi accused the ruling party of spreading “kerosene all over the country, you need one spark and we will be in big trouble".

“In his fierce hate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has been making comments against India, the BJP leader told a press conference where he also cautioned the Congress against speaking ill about India in foreign countries. It is the Congress which has been carrying kerosene oil to incite riots since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots," he alleged, dubbing Gandhi a “part-time, immature, unsuccessful leader of a hopeless Congress" who has often spoken negatively about the country in foreign places like the US, the UK and Singapore.

“He keeps making such comments frequently and it will not be wrong to say that this amounts to betraying the country," Bhatia said. The opposition leader, who is on a tour of the UK, had an interaction session at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference organised by non-profit think-tank Bridge India on Friday. He attacked the BJP government and said Indian democracy is a “global public good" and a central anchor for the planet, and if that cracks, it is going to cause a problem for the planet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attacked Rahul Gandhi on his comments quoting unnamed European bureaucrats that the Indian Foreign Service has completely changed and become arrogant, on Saturday said it is called defending national interest.

Reacting to the Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted that the change in the Indian Foreign Service is a reflection of confidence.

“Yes, the Indian Foreign Service has changed. Yes, they follow the orders of the Government. Yes, they counter the arguments of others. "No, it’s not called Arrogance," Jaishankar said. “It is called Confidence. And it is called defending National Interest (sic)," the minister said.

