A war of words broke out between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the law and order situation in the national capital on Twitter on Wednesday.

Kejriwal said that the law and order situation in Delhi had deteriorated a lot in the last one year. However, LG Saxena said despite the challenges, Delhi Police is doing a commendable job.

“The law and order situation in Delhi had deteriorated a lot in last one year. It is good to know that the LG is finally holding a meeting on it. The LG should focus on law and order and hold such meetings frequently," read Kejriwal’s tweet.

Sharing a screenshot of Kejriwal’s tweet, Saxena tweeted: “The Chief Minister will be happy to know that I review the law and order situation with the Commissioner of Police/Special Commissioners every week. Despite the challenges, the Delhi Police is doing a commendable job. Reasonable praise and condemnation of the police is a part of my inclusive-neutral working style. Hope you will also learn."

Advertisement

Kejriwal was quick to respond to the LG, saying people have started feeling very insecure and it means whatever is being done is not enough.

“I wonder if you are satisfied with the law and order situation in Delhi. In the last 1 year, the law and order situation has become very bad. People have started feeling very insecure. It means whatever is being done is not enough. Instead of stopping the work of the people of Delhi everyday, instead of doing politics, pay attention to this," the CM wrote.

The law and order in the national capital come under the purview of the Centre, not the Delhi government. The CM had in the past demanded that the Centre should give control of the police to his government.

Advertisement

Delhi has reported a spat of gruesome crimes in the last few months including the killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, the hit-and-drag case that caused the death of a 22-year-old girl, and Nikki Yadav’s murder.

Read all the Latest Politics News here