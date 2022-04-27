New Front in the Works to Take on BJP Behemoth? In Focus for 'Uniting' Oppn, KCR Clarifies on 2024 Plan

Amid efforts to cobble together an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday clarified that the country does not need new political fronts and the need of the hour is alternative political agenda.

Speaking at the 21st-anniversary celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rao said proposals were coming in to form a “Bharata Rashtra Samiti" and deliberations were on to transform it into a national party.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said India had not developed up to the expectations of people even after 75 years of independence.

“See how Singapore is developing with limited resources. They import mud from Indonesia. What is the problem with India? Our leaders were not in a position to utilise our resources. Our people’s aspirations were not fulfilled. It’s a fact," Rao said.

Stressing on water wars even after “availability of 65,000 TMC" and usage “below 30,000 TMC", Rao said power and water woes existed in the country despite abundant resources.

He said Telangana was the fastest-growing state in India in all aspects and it would be a proud moment for all if Hyderabad sets the agenda for qualitative change in the country.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, TRS will pass a resolution calling for a fight against the Union government over alleged violation of the federal structure.

The TRS will also pass a resolution demanding control of price rise, 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislature, congratulating the state government for purchasing paddy from the farmers, demanding the Union government to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme across the country, demanding the reservation percentage according to the social conditions of Telangana, demanding the Centre to levy taxes within the divisible pool and determine the share of Telangana in Krishna water and demanding the Centre establish new Navodaya schools and others.

The event is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes for a third straight term since coming to power in 2014, when the state came into existence.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001, to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014, with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting assumes significance with the Chief Minister making a swift move to play a key role in the national politics and forge an anti-BJP bloc before the 2024 general elections.

The party has roped in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, to help the party in coming polls. I-PAC had earlier engaged with the AAP, TMC and DMK.

The party is likely to make announcements on its foundation day, keeping in mind the polls scheduled next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

