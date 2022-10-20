‘New Low in Politics’: BJP Alleges TRS Workers Dug Nadda’s ‘Grave’ in Telangana Ahead of Bypolls

An intensified political rivalry between the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was seen on Thursday after unidentified men dug a “grave" of BJP president JP Nadda ahead of the Munugode bye-elections.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted a video and pictures of the “grave" close to Malkapur on Twitter on Thursday, and alleged that TRS workers have made a grave of Nadda. “This is despicable… Everyone knows TRS is frustrated with growing strata of BJP but imagine if 18 crore members of BJP start doing the same to TRS," Reddy tweeted.

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, too, slammed the TRS and said the saffron party will file a police complaint.

The video posted by Reddy shows a board with the caption ‘Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Center, Choutuppai’ along with Nadda’s picture near the “grave".

The protest is reportedly over Centre not being able to set up the centre despite a promise made by Nadda when he was the Union health minister in 2016.

Meanwhile, minister of petroleum and housing Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to condemn the act. “This marks a disturbing & disgraceful new low in the political discourse. Clearly shows how dispensations which aspire to challenge the BJP in Telangana are clearly intimidated by our momentum," Puri said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed the TRS, and said the people of the state will give an answer to this act in the coming days. “The growing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana, and the TRS panicked by its certain defeat in the coming assembly elections, has done this reprehensible act with little to be condemned."

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was also quick to react, and said “a new low in Indian politics".

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently renamed his party as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a step towards his national expansion plans ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said the BRS will take a lead role in providing an alternative development model to the country.

