The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena seems to be ecstatic on the appointment of Ramesh Bais as new Maharashtra governor after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In January, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said he wants to resign from the post of Maharashtra governor and devote time to reading and writing. Koshyari’s desire to resign came following a massive controversy over his comment on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Reacting to the news of the appoitnment of a new Maharashtra governor, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Big win for Maharashtra! The resignation of anti Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted!"

Aaditya Thackeray said in his tweet that that Koshyari, “who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Pule & Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly & democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor."

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena, said that changing the Governor “isn’t a favour to Maharashtra, many Governors have been changed".

“It’s been a year since the people of Maharashtra were demanding a change of Governor because of his [Koshyari] remarks on Shivaji Maharaj and Savitiribai Phule," Raut said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Clyde Crasto also expressed his gratitude and said in a tweet, “Very thankful to the Hon’ble President of India for accepting the resignation of Mr.#BhagatsinghKoshyari the #Governor of #Maharashtra."

Shiv Sena’s Kishore Tiwari said that Bhagat Singh Koshyari misused his office, adding that the governor house was used as “BJP office". Minority government was brought to power, he said.

In the statement issued by Raj Bhavan in January, Governor Koshyari had said, “It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters."

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," Koshyari stated.

Koshyari had offered to resign in November last year, according to a statement issued by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut during the row over the Governor’s controversial remarks regarding Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. However, Raj Bhavan at the time dismissed the statement.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari drew flak from the parties over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being an icon of the ‘olden days’.

