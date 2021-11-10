New Naga Pact to be Very Special for Nagas, Says Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Amid the crucial negotiation process of Nagas continues, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio claims that Nagaland would be a very very special State when the new agreement to be signed between the central government and negotiating groups of Nagas. Speaking with reporters in Kohima, Rio said, “The negotiations are going on. They are the negotiating parties and I cannot say what is going to happen or what is happening. It is for them to say (something on the issue)."

“The signing of the framework agreement with the NSCN (IM) or the ‘agreed position’ with the NNPGs (Naga National Political Groups) meant formulation of a system about how to protect the uniqueness, history, culture and tradition of the Naga people. Many more new things will be added to us and we will be a very, very special State if any agreement comes," the Chief Minister added.

The central government has been holding two separate parleys with the Th Muivah-led NSCN (IM) since 1997 and NNPGs (an umbrella group, comprising seven Naga Insurgent groups) since 2017. The central government and the NSCN (IM) signed the framework agreement on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the NNPGs inked the ‘agreed position’ with the Centre in November 2017.

The framework agreement came after over a hundred rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997, when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in the hilly State of Nagaland which started from the late 1940s.

The negotiations between the NSCN (IM) and the Centre had stopped following the former’s refusal to hold deliberations with then interlocutor RN Ravi after October 31, 2019 talks in Dimapur. Talks resumed almost after a gap of two years following the appointment of A K Mishra as the new interlocutor on September 21, 2021.

The top leadership of NSCN(IM) including its chief Th Muivah is camping in New Delhi for further negotiation with the Centre. No final solution has been achieved with the NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which the Centre has rejected repeatedly.

