'New Political Inning Begins': JDU's Upendra Kushwaha Floats New Party, Says Nitish-led Govt Not Good For Bihar

One of the significant leaders of Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU), Upendra Kushwaha on Monday announced that he is floating a new party - Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal - in Bihar. He stated several reasons for his decision, like many leaders across caste lines, from the party raising complaints.

He said for the past two days meetings and discussions took place in Patna and leaders unanimously came to the conclusion.

Kushwaha has been at loggerheads with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He had convened a two-day open session on February 19, 20, which was attended by several JDU workers in Patna. In the meeting, he sought suggestions from the party workers for the future political strategy moving forward.

“In the beginning, how Nitish Kumar worked helped Bihar, but now his ways are not good for the state," Kushwaha said during the media interaction. “The path adopted by Nitish ji now, is unfortunate not only for the party but also for the people of Bihar," he added.

He rubbished speculations of any sort of alliance and said he gave his full support to Nitish Kumar during the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. “Nitish Kumar did good in beginning but in the end,path on which he started walking is bad for him and Bihar. Barring a few, everyone in JD(U) was expressing concern," he said.

Upendra Kushwaha had on Sunday tweeted that he will address a press conference on Monday, 2 pm.

According to an ANI report, JDU workers revealed their intentions to form a new political outfit on the first day of the session. “Kushwaha will form a new political party and an announcement is likely to be made today," he said. The demand was reiterated by another participant of the session who said that there was a unanimous

opinion regarding the formation of a new political party.

“The new political party under his leadership will reach new heights in the state and fulfil the desire of the people," he said. Describing Nitish Kumar as the “B team of RJD", another JDU worker said that there is no meaning in working with them.

“JDU has lost its own identity under Nitish Kumar, so we need to form a new party for the welfare of the state. Kushwaha has agreed to our demand," he said.

Notably, a close associate of Kushwaha and Member of National Executive Council JDU Madhaw Anand alleged that JDU National President Lalan Singh is deliberately working not only to bring down the dignity of the party, but also to humiliate the Chief Minister of Bihar.

