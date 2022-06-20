News18 Afternoon Digest: National Herald Case: 'Section 25 Company' in Focus as ED Grills Rahul Gandhi. A Look at What It Means & Other Stories

Maha MLC Polls: Voting Underway for 10 Seats; Jailed NCP MLAs Seek SC’s Permission to Cast Vote

Voting for elections to 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council began in the state Legislature complex here on Monday morning. The polling process, which commenced at 9 am, will end at 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening. READ MORE

Chandigarh Chatter: Stung by Bishnoi Betrayal, Hooda Now Hounded by Sabotage Theory Over Invalid Vote

It was touted as a big test for Congress satrap and Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Bhupinder Hooda, to cement complete control over the state unit. But the June 10 results for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana not only raised questions over his ability to keep the flock together but also widened the cracks in the party. READ MORE

Advertisement

National Herald Case: ‘Section 25 Company’ in Focus as ED Grills Rahul Gandhi. A Look at What It Means

As Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth day of questioning on Monday in connection with a money-laundering case related to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal, the Congress has said lakhs of party workers across the country will hold peaceful protests against the government’s “vendetta politics". READ MORE

‘Real Hero’: Kerala Cop Valiantly Tackles Man Who Attacked Him with Giant Machete | Watch

Avideo surfaced on the internet where cop in Kerala can be seen valiantly subduing a man, who attacked him with a giant machete. The footage was shared on Twitter by Swati Lakra, an IPS officer of Telangana, and it instantly garnered thousands of views, with over 6,000 likes. READ MORE

15-Year-Old Dies In Shooting Outside Juneteenth Event In Washington; Three, Including Cop, Injured

Advertisement

The city of Washington DC reported several separate incidents of shooting on Sunday (local time). A police officer of the Metropolitan Police Department along with several other people were shot outside an event commemorating the Juneteenth celebrations. READ MORE

Are Minimalist Designs Causing ‘Death of Detail’? Twitter Thread Debates Identity Loss

Is the world facing a “death of detail" crisis? With the social media information boom and shortening attention spans, no one would be surprised. A Twitter thread by “The Cultural Tutor" has posited that this has been manifesting in architectural designs as well by way of minimalism. At the outset, the thread clarifies that it does not mean to attack “capital M Minimalism, which is a conscious design movement", but that it addresses “unconscious, small m minimalism". READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.