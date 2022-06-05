Rajya Sabha Polls: Know About Process to Elect Members, Formula to Calculate Votes & Key Candidates This Time

Rajya Sabha polls will now be held for 16 seats in four states – Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana – after 41 winners were declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The elections are scheduled to be held on June 10, while the results will be declared on the same day.

The date for withdrawal of candidature was June 3, while the last day of filing nominations was May 31. The voting is being conducted to fill up 57 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant due to retirement of members between June and August.

This year, the RS elections assume importance as they will be held just a month ahead of the presidential elections.

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know about the process to elect RS members:

What is the Rajya Sabha?

India follows the British parliamentary system, so the Rajya Sabha, or the Upper House of Parliament, is equivalent to the House of Lords in the United Kingdom. It is a permanent body that is never dissolved and can have a maximum of 250 members, as per the Constitution.

As of 2021, it has a sanctioned strength of 245, of which 233 are elected from states and union territories. The remaining 12 are nominated by the president, chosen for their contributions to the fields of art, literature, science and social services.

The Indian vice-president is chairperson of the Upper House, while it also has a deputy chair. Right now, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu is the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Advertisement

How are members elected?

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected through single transferable vote through open ballot. They are indirectly elected by party MLAs unlike the Lok Sabha members, who are elected by the public.

One-third members retire every second year and are replaced by newly chosen members. Each member serves for a term of six years. In case of death, disqualification or resignation, bypolls are held.

Advertisement

Voting now for 16 seats in four states

After 41 members were declared elected unopposed, elections will now be held for six seats in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana, on June 10.

Advertisement

41 members elected unopposed on June 5

At least 41 winners were declared elected unopposed on June 5. All 11 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, six in Tamil Nadu, five in Bihar, four in Andhra Pradesh, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Telangana and Jharkhand and one candidate in Uttarakhand won without a contest.

Of them, 14 are from the BJP, four each from Congress and YSR Congress; three each from DMK and BJD; two each from AAP, RJD, TRS, AIADMK, one each from JMM, JDU, SP and RLD besides Independent Kapil Sibal.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.