'...Next Manmohan Singh': BJP on Ex-RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan Joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Raghuram Rajan, the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday morning. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the former RBI governor can be seen walking alongside Gandhi and senior party leader Sachin Pilot as Congress’s footmarch resumed today from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Documenting Rajan’s participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress in a tweet said, “The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows hum honge kamiyab (we’ll be successful)."

Reacting to the former RBI Governor’s participation in Congress’ outreach programme, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Ranjan “fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh." He also called his ‘commentaries’ on the Indian economy ‘coloured and opportunistic’.

“Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic," Malviya said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly had a more than half-an-hour discussion with Rajan during the yatra. Rajan, who is known for keeping a frank opinion on economic issues, had a discussion on the topic with Gandhi, for a documentary, according to the news agency IANS.

Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during the second term of the UPA and the initial years of the Modi government. He is a vocal critic of demonetisation, and had in the past expressed concerns over India’s economic growth and fiscal deficit.

In his book – I do what I do – Rajan noted that he was not in favour of demonetisation because according to him the short-term economic costs associated with such a “disruptive" decision would outweigh the long-term benefits.

Officials confirmed that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a week-long break after crossing the Rajasthan-Haryana border. There will be a break in travel from December 24 to January 2.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on December 16, on the completion of 100 days of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will go to Jaipur. All the passengers will participate in Sunidhi Chauhan’s music event there

