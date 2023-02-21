In a major crackdown on gangsters, terrorists, and drug smugglers based in foreign countries, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 76 locations across eight states and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, and a total of Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

Issuing a statement, the NIA said crackdowns were conducted in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. These raids focused on arms suppliers and hawala operators working with these gangs, which led to the recovery of nine illegal weapons, including pistols, revolvers, and rifles, and Rs 1.5 crores in cash. Incriminating material, including documents, hard drives, and mobile phones, were also seized.

The raids were conducted at 76 locations in Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali, Ferozpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Sangrur and Jalandhar Districts of Punjab; Gurugram, Yamuna Nagar, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sirsa and Jhajjar districts of Haryana; Sri Ganga Nagar, Sikar, Jodhpur and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan; Baghpat, Bareilly, Pratapgarh, Bulanshehar, Lucknow and Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh; Ujjain and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh; Byculla in Mumbai; Gandhidham in Gujarat; and Dwarka, Central, and Outer North districts of Delhi/NCR.

Advertisement

Searches were also carried out at the premises of Lakhvir Singh of Gidderbaha at Muktsar, Naresh at Abohar, Surender at Narnaul in Haryana, Kaushal Choudhary and Amit Dagar at Gurugram and Sunil Rathi at Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh. Residences of hawala operators, kabaddi players, weapon suppliers, gun houses, businessmen and their alleged financers, were also raided by the NIA.

The investigations have revealed that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia and were planning their crimes from there in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states. These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions.

The NIA said further probe is underway to dismantle terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure.

Advertisement

Three cases have been registered by the NIA since August 2022 and several people, including some Kabbadi players, were identified and booked for their alleged involvement in terror and other criminal activities, including targeted hits and extortions from leading businessmen and professionals.

The investigations have also revealed that conspiracies for several such crimes, including the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year, were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad.

Read all the Latest India News here