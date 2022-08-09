Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for the 8th Time; Tejashwi to be his Deputy | Top Points

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Bihar chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday at 2 pm, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as his deputy for the second time after 2015.

Nitish, who has earned the sobriquet of ‘political pole-vaulter’, will now be heading a coalition of seven parties, backed by an Independent.

The oath-taking will be a simple ceremony inside Raj Bhavan, with reports stating that more ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage.

Here are the top developments of this big political story:

The day started with Nitish Kumar chairing a meeting of his MPs and MLAs at 11 am. A parallel meeting was held by the RJD with its party MLAs too. At 4pm, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation. In his first reaction after quitting as the CM of the NDA government, Nitish said there was consensus in the JD(U) on walking out of the alliance. Nitish then went straight to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence to meet Tejashwi Yadav. Both the leaders then arrived at Raj Bhavan with Nitish carrying a letter of support from other parties. At 6pm, Nitish staked a claim to form a new government. RJD sources said Nitish have told Tejashwi Yadav to forget the past and “start a new chapter". Nitish had pulled out of the ‘Grand Alliance’ in 2017 citing corruption by Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing the media in the evening, Tejashwi Yadav thanked Nitish Kumar for “showing the will to take a decision". “We are Chacha-Bhatija…nobody can take away our ancestral right," he quipped. The BJP, however, attacked Nitish saying he “betrayed" the alliance and also the people of Bihar. Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi also dismissed Nitish’s charge that the BJP wanted to split the JD(U), adding that he was looking for an excuse to break ranks with the BJP. “BJP will come back to power with a thumping majority in 2024," he said. The BJP has called a crucial meeting of all its MPs, MLAs and MLCs at the party office on Wednesday at around 10 am.

(With PTI inputs)

