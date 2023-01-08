Nitish’s ‘Sexist’ Remark Linking Women to Population Control Sparks Row; BJP Says Bihar CM Has Lost Control over Mind

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kicked up a political row, saying that population would not get under control as men do not take responsibility while women remain uneducated. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Bihar CM saying he has lost control over his mind.

“Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajanan dar ghatega… abhi bhi wahi hai. Aaj agar mahilayen nahin padhi huyi hai, jo mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai… Mahila padhi rehti hai to unko sab cheej ka gyaan ho jaata hai ki bhai kaise humko bachna hai… (Only when women are educated, the population growth rate will be checked. It has still not decreased and the rate remains the same. Had women been better educated or had they been aware they would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant. Men are not ready to consider the outcome of their action and as women are not properly educated they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth)," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

BJP Spokesperson Nikhil Anand alleged that Kumar is making “silly and sexist" comments in public domain under the pressure from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“The Bihar CM has lost control over his mind and check his tongue. Under great pressure from RJD, these days he is making silly and sexist comments in public domain. A day back while delivering speech in front of jeevika workers, he said males usually do things without thinking that their act will deliver children or not. Some days back he said that he used to follow girls during his college time… He made a silly comment on BJP female MLA saying she is too beautiful but this has nothing to do with her knowledge. We want to request Nitish Kumar to take back sexist comment," he said.

RJD Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed hit back at the BJP and said it wants to politicise every matter while defending the CM’s remarks. “Whatever Nitish Kumar ji said about awareness on population control and the education of women, this shows that if the people are aware and women are educated then it is easy to control population. The BJP wants to politicise every issue."

