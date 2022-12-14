Home » News » Politics » Nitish Kumar Loses Temper in Bihar Assembly as Oppn Questions Liquor Ban Over 5 Deaths in Latest Hooch Tragedy | Watch

Nitish Kumar Loses Temper in Bihar Assembly as Oppn Questions Liquor Ban Over 5 Deaths in Latest Hooch Tragedy | Watch

Opposition leaders questioned the Bihar government over its alcohol ban after yet another hooch tragedy was reported in the state's Saran district on Wednesday

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 14:55 IST

Patna, India

CM Nitish Kumar. (Image: PTI/File)
CM Nitish Kumar. (Image: PTI/File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the State Assembly after Opposition BJP questioned the state government’s liquor ban in the wake of another hooch tragedy in Saran district on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha in the Bihar Assembly raised questions regarding the Nitish government’s ban on alcohol after at least five people died due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in the state’s Saran district on Tuesday.

As the tragedy caused an uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar became visibly angry. In a video clip shared by ANI, Kumar can be seen yelling at Sinha, “arey tum bol rahe ho!" (oh you are speaking now).

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Opposition BJP MLAs staged a demonstration outside the assembly, blaming the “nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths. “We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure," said former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad, as per PTI.

“You can’t impose a ban. Through awareness and counselling you should make people understand that consumption of liquor is injurious to health," ANI quoted former minister and RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh as saying.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. The state has seen several deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor since then.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 14, 2022, 14:00 IST
last updated: December 14, 2022, 14:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About