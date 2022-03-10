Nizamabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Nizamabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar Yadav (INC), Alam Badi (SP), Jitendra (CPI), Piyush Kumar Singh (BSP), Manoj (BJP), Akhtar Ali (ASPKR), Abdurrahman Ansari (AIMIM), Arasad (BKPMA), Shahriyar Mohammed Sadiq (AAP), Shah Kamar (RJBVP), Sushil Kumar Yadav (RTVPA), Rajmani Mishra (IND), Rajiv Yadav (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.01%, which is -1.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Alambadi of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nizamabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.348 Nizamabad (निजामाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Nizamabad is part of Lalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,99,320 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,16,289 were male and 1,83,012 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nizamabad in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,45,400 eligible electors, of which 1,67,886 were male,1,36,086 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,90,045 eligible electors, of which 1,59,413 were male, 1,30,632 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nizamabad in 2017 was 339. In 2012, there were 743 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Alambadi of SP won in this seat defeating Chandra Dev Ram of BSP by a margin of 18,529 which was 11.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 40.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Alambadi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalamuddin Khan of BSP by a margin of 23,843 votes which was 15.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 348 Nizamabad Assembly segment of the 68. Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nizamabad are: Anil Kumar Yadav (INC), Alam Badi (SP), Jitendra (CPI), Piyush Kumar Singh (BSP), Manoj (BJP), Akhtar Ali (ASPKR), Abdurrahman Ansari (AIMIM), Arasad (BKPMA), Shahriyar Mohammed Sadiq (AAP), Shah Kamar (RJBVP), Sushil Kumar Yadav (RTVPA), Rajmani Mishra (IND), Rajiv Yadav (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.1%, while it was 52.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nizamabad went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.348 Nizamabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 305. In 2012, there were 292 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.348 Nizamabad comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Nizamabad, 2 Durvasa, 3 Kotha, Panchayats 75 Shervan, 76 Khudkasta Urf Saraimeer, 77 Kharewan, 78 Pawai Larpur, 79 Sanjarpur, 80 Achalpur, 81 Darikha Shekh Ahmadpur, 82 Khandwari, 83 Kanaitha, 84 Nevada, 85 Gokulpur, 86 Kamalpur, 87 Mirzapur, 88 Kujiyari, 89 Agsara Mustfabad, 90 Revra Parvejpur, 91 Hajaremalpur, 92 Sidha Sultanpur, 93 Khada, 94 Banjeer Patti of 4 Saraimeer KC, Nizamabad Nagar Panchayat and Saraimeer Nagar Panchayat of 4 Nizamabad Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nizamabad constituency, which are: Phoolpur Pawai, Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Azamgarh, Didarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nizamabad is approximately 326 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nizamabad is: 26°05’30.5"N 83°00’30.2"E.

