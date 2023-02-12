There is no anti-incumbency wave against the Congress government in Rajasthan, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in an exclusive interview with CNBC-Awaaz on Saturday, adding that the party will form government again in the upcoming election.

In an interview with CNBC-Awaaz, Gehlot said, “Our performance remains good and successful during the Covid-19 pandemic. Whatever decisions we have taken were focused and oriented."

“I will not retire till my last breath," Gehlot asserted in response to a question on his future in politics. “I entered politics at the age of 22, he asserted, adding that the Congress high command has shown trust in him. “I have a gut feeling that people will support us in the upcoming election."

Listing achievements by the Congress-led state government, he said Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 11 Lakh crore were signed and 49 per cent of MoUs have reached the advanced stage, the Investors Summit was successful, and 3.5 lakh government jobs have been given.

“Gandhi ji had said ‘truth is God and God is truth," he said, adding, “true work cannot fail. If not today, then tomorrow it will bear fruit."

Referring to Rajasthan’s fiscal year budget 2023-24 tagged ‘Bachat, Rahat and Badhat’, the senior Congress leader said the state has worked to promote and develop MSMEs. “In our Budget, the focus was on education, social security and health," he said. “We have declared tourism as an industry. There has been no compromise on the development of infrastructure in the state," he added.

In a veiled attack on the BJP in Gujarat and AAP leadership in Delhi, Chief Minister Gehlot said, “There is no Delhi or Gujarat model in Rajasthan. It is only a Rajasthan model that runs here."

Gehlot further said Rajasthan is number one in renewable energy. “Renewable energy is the future," he said, adding the state has brought policies to boost green energy.

“Rajasthan is a mineral and metal-rich state. We need to work scientifically to avoid wastage and improve production," he noted.

Speaking on the Congress presidential election in which he had announced his candidacy before withdrawing from the race, Gehlot said everything was destined. “Everything is destined. Whatever has happened, it’s done," he said without elaborating further.

Gehlot praised the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the movement was a success. “Bharat Jodo Yatra was organised to connect people against inflation and shows success. Rahul Gandhi has conveyed a message successfully through this Yatra," he said.

Addressing the culture of ‘freebies’ (revdi) in exchange for electoral votes, Gehlot said, “Freebies are only provided to selected people. However, we have introduced many schemes for poor people, such as the LPG cylinder for Rs 500.

“After Covid, people are stressed due to rising inflation. We have introduced schemes to help people combat price rises," he said.

Gehlot also spoke on the ongoing Adani crisis and investments by the group in Rajasthan.

“In Rajasthan, Adani has invested Rs 60,000 crore," he said. He said ‘big-shots’ had entered Rajasthan, and Adani had invested in the Solar sector.

He further revealed that there is no personal anonymity between Adani and Rahul Gandhi. Gehlot said, “Rahul Gandhi has no bad intentions for Adani." He said his statements were not understood correctly, adding that the former Congress chief has multifaceted knowledge.

Speaking on the old pension scheme, Gehlot noted that there should not be any discrimination regarding the old systems. “We have analysed our fiscal parameters before announcing the old pension scheme," he said.

Gehlot also termed the recruitment exam paper leak case unfortunate and noted that such claims are becoming more frequent across the country. “There is no state where paper leaks are not happening. The issue is a cause of concern for all," he said.

