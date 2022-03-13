No Clarity Over Goa CM Face Yet, Elected MLAs to Take Oath on March 15

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 for administering the oath for new MLAs, while the BJP is yet to decide on the chief ministerial face.

According to a circular, MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered oath as pro-tem speaker on Monday, March 14 at Raj Bhavan by the governor after which the former would conduct the oath-taking ceremony for other legislators. “Hon’ble Governor has now ordered convening of new Assembly on 15.3.2022 at 11:30 am for the purpose of administering the Oath or Affirmation to the newly elected members," it said.

Meanwhile, the distribution of portfolios and chief ministerial face is still on hold. BJP’s central observers are yet to arrive in Goa and a legislature meet is yet to take place. Unless the CM face and Cabinet portfolios are not decided by Monday, there will be a change in the schedule on March 15, according to reports.

Advertisement

The BJP won 20 seats in the polls in the 40-member assembly, Congress got 11 seats and its ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) secured one seat. Voting for the state assembly was held on February 14 and results were declared on March 10. The BJP is set to form a government for the third consecutive term after three Independent MLAs pledged support in the coastal state.

Incumbent chief minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday tendered his resignation to the governor, paving the way for the formation of a new government. He was appointed as the caretaker CM by the governor.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.