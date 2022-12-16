'No Confusion Within Congress': Rahul Gandhi Reacts to Power Tussle Between Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reacted to the recent war of words between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gandhi said there is internal democracy in the party, and denied reports of possible infighting.

“There is no confusion within our party. Such things happen sometimes in our party, there is no problem," he said, news agency ANI quoted Gandhi as saying. As he spoke on the matter, Gehlot was seated right next to him.

When asked if Congress will take any action against Gehlot supporters, Gandhi said, “There is no indecision. It happens within a party. It has happened in Rajasthan; it’s OK." Recently, Ashok Gehlot’s supporters had publicly opposed alleged efforts to unseat him from the Rajasthan CM post.

Advertisement

“Factionalism will not hurt prospects of Congress in Rajasthan, with elections due in a year. “Zyada nuqsaan nahin hona chahiye (There should not be much damage). We fight elections on the back of our party workers at the grassroots," Rahul Gandhi said.

Some time back, Gandhi had called both Gehlot and Pilot “assets" to the party and said the power tussle will not affect the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot was recently re-ignited after the Rajasthan CM launched an attack against Pilot and had called him a traitor six times in an interview with NDTV. He had alleged that his 2020 revolt was funded by the BJP.

Gehlot’s remarks came after a Gurjar leader, Vijay Singh Bainsla, threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan unless Pilot is made the chief minister.

Advertisement

Responding to Gehlot’s attack, Sachin Pilot had said, “This is not a time for accusation. No one should be this insecure. Under his leadership Congress has lost battle twice. Nothing is permanent in politics, and we should work together to defeat BJP."

While Ashok Gehlot alleged that BJP was behind attempts to unseat him from CM post in 2020, Pilot responded saying, “Only Congress can challenge the BJP in the country. Elections are underway in Gujarat, where Ashok Gehlot is in-charge. We have to put up an united fight to defeat the BJP."

Ashok Gehlot had also taken a swipe at BJP during a rally in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur and had said the party was behind taking 19 Congress MLAs to Manesar in 2020 to topple his government in the state.

Read all the Latest Politics News here