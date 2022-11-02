Who’s Turning Delhi into ‘Gas Chamber’? Union Minister Slams AAP Over Punjab Farm Fires; Mann Asks Centre for Solution

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for turning Delhi into a “gas chamber" with Punjab – a state run by AAP – recording a staggering jump in farm firm incidents today. Yadav also targetted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, saying that he has failed to tackle rising farm fire incidents even in his home turf Sangrur, which has registered a whopping 139% rise this year.

In a series of tweets, Yadav said: “Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19% rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6% drop. Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. Wondering how? Read on…"

“Scam is where AAP is. In the last 5 years, the Central Government gave Rs 1,347 crore for crop residue management machines to Punjab. The state bought 1,20,000 machines. 11,275 of those machines have gone missing. Money utilisation shows clear incompetence. Keep reading…"

The minister further wrote: “The Chief Minister of Punjab has failed to even provide relief to farmers in his own turf of Sangrur. Last year (Sept 15-Nov 2) farm fires in Sangrur stood at 1,266. This year they have shot up by 139% rising to 3,025."

CM Mann, however, slammed the BJP-led Centre for “targeting" Punjab farmers over farm fires, alleging that it wanted to avenge them for breaking its “arrogance" with a year-long protest against the now-repealed agri laws.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that construction activities in the capital have been halted in the wake of air pollution levels. “Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Sh Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Punjab on Wednesday reported 3,634 farm fires, this season’s highest so far. But according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the share of Punjab stubble burning in Delhi PM2.5 pollution stood at just 12 per cent due to unfavourable transport-level wind speed.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 3,634 farm fires in Punjab on Wednesday — the number stood at 1,842 on Tuesday, 2,131 on Monday, 1,761 on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday and 2,067 on Friday.

Delhi had on Tuesday recorded its worst 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 424 – which is the capital’s worst this year after December 26 last year when it was 459.

NASA’s satellite images showed a dense cluster of red dots denoting farm fires in Punjab and parts of Haryana, and a layer of smoke blanketing huge swathes of the Indo-Gangetic plains – from east Pakistan to east Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab’s alarming farm firm rise

Punjab’s total farm fire incidents from September 15 to November 1 this year reached 17,846, according to data from the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The state reported 33,175 and 14,920 farm fire cases during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Of the 1,842 farm fire incidents, Sangrur recorded 345 cases - the highest in the state. Ferozepur recorded 229 cases, Patiala 196, Bathinda 160, Tarn Taran 123, Barnala 97 and Muktsar 91, the data showed.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had last week said that rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year “is a matter of serious concern". Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in adjoining states is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Why only Delhi and Punjab? What about Haryana, asks Mann

Punjab CM Mann called the BJP “anti-farmer" and asked them to provide a solution to the problem of stubble burning. In a video message, Mann said, “The central government is abusing Delhi and Punjab governments every day in the media, holding Punjab farmers guilty asking why they (farmers) burn stubble? Why did pollution rise in Delhi?"

Mann further accused the Centre of not agreeing to its proposal of providing cash incentives to farmers for stubble management. The AAP government had proposed that the Centre give Rs 1,500 per acre and Delhi and Punjab governments would give Rs 500 each to farmers for stubble management.

Mann also said that the Centre was playing politics over the farm fire issue but not giving any solution. “When we offer solutions (for stubble management), they (Centre) do not agree to it," said Mann. “I do not understand one thing, Why only Delhi and Punjab? What about Haryana," he asked.

(With PTI inputs)

