'No Possibility of Alliance With BJP in Punjab': Akali Dal Chief Dismisses Claims After PM Repeals Farm Laws

Following PM Modi’s one of the most historic policy reversals yet, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal while talking to media, dismissed the possibility of a tie-up for the upcoming Punjab polls.

Reacting to the cancellation of the three farm laws, the Akali Dal chief told reporters, “700 lives have been lost (at the farmers’ protests)… the country saw the martyrdom of these people. I had told the Prime Minister… that the farmers won’t agree to the black laws that were framed by the government."

“What we had said has turned out to be true," he told news agency ANI, reminding how the BJP’s oldest ally snapped ties with the ruling coalition last year. On being asked if his party can now consider an alliance with the BJP in Punjab, he said ‘no’.

The government’s reversal of the three contentious farm laws after a period of 17 months of protests gave a ‘told-you-so moment to rivals, including the BJP’s former ally from Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

This comes after Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal earlier in the day hit out at the government soon after PM Modi’s big announcement in an address to the nation. “While I congratulate farmers of Punjab, the country, and the world, my first thoughts goes to families of 700 farmers martyred in the noble struggle! This, and the disgraceful incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri will always remain a dark blot on this government’s face," he said.

Over the course of the last year, Akali Dal had urged the Centre several times to hold talks with farmers camping near the borders of Delhi. Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife Harsmirat Kaur, and many other party leaders had also led demonstrations.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur also attacked the center while making an appeal for making the minimum support price for farm produce “a legal right" for the farmers.

Joining the bandwagon were also Congress leaders, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who alleged that the move was made with an eye on UP elections while many others said that the rollback is also aimed at Punjab elections.

