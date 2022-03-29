No Thoughts on Presidential Elections for Now, Stand for Welfare of Odisha, Says CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik, who is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi, on Tuesday said the party had no thoughts on the presidential elections for the moment. “There is still time for the presidential elections… so no thoughts on that for the moment," he said.

Asked about West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s letter to opposition leaders and CMs of non-BJP ruled states for the formation of an anti-BJP opposition front, Patnaik said he had not yet received any such letter. “We stand for the development and welfare of our state. That’s what our party stands for," he added.

Patnaik urged BJD MPs to give foremost importance to the state’s interests. Taking part in the BJD parliamentary party meeting, Patnaik asked party MPs to raise issues pertaining to Odisha’s interests in both houses of parliament.

Advertisement

Patnaik has plans to meet central ministers of different departments to discuss issues pertaining to the state, such as lifting of residual parboiled rice from Odisha by the Centre, provision of houses under Awas scheme, increasing the state’s share in coal royalty, central assistance for building disaster resilient infrastructure among others issues. Besides, payment of arrears, provision of telephone service in remote areas and opening of banks in panchayats without any branch are also likely to be discussed.

Patnaik also met BJD MPs at the party’s parliamentary office. He reached the national capital on Monday and attended a sports award function where he felicitated the women’s hockey team.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.