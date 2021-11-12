'No Truth in Shekhawat Jibe on KCR over Krishna River Row': Minister Demands a Tribunal

Telangana Finance and health Minister T Harish Rao Friday said that the Centre has to set up a tribunal immediately to address Krishna river water share demand as the state withdrew its case from the Supreme Court. Addressing a press conference, Harish Rao said that the Centre delayed it for seven years. It ignored our appeal made in 42 days of state formation on the same and Telangana moved Supreme Court in 2015. However, there was no decision from the Centre on the issue and we cleared the way by withdrawing the case, he said. Then water resources minister Uma Bharathi failed to react to our appeal and now the Centre has to take a call, he appealed.

We have waited for seven years and now the Centre should set up a tribunal to clear our demand of share in Krishna basin, he said. As AP takes away water from Krishna basin to Penna basin we are not getting our share. To address this problem the Centre should set up a tribunal, Rao said.

He said that perhaps Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took the matter personally as he said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao delayed it through a case in the Supreme Court. Despite the case, the Centre can take a call and now there is no case in the SC, Rao said.

The minister said that Telangana was formed only for water, funds and jobs. He attributed it to delay by the Centre as Telangana asked it for a tribunal in 2014.

