'Nobody Can Take Away Sena Symbol': Down But Not Out, Promises Uddhav Thackeray in Dare to Shinde

In a direct dare to his successor and bête noire Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion led to the fall of the MVA government, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said no one could take away the symbol of the Shiv Sena as he called for mid-term polls in the state.

Addressing the media, Thackeray — who is struggling to keep his flock together — said there was no pressure on his party and the symbol would stay with his faction. “People are asking me how I was not aware of all this [rebellion]. I had an idea about how things are moving but I was unwell. Even an ordinary person in the party has been given the highest respect."

He added that questions were being raised about the real Shiv Sena. “The Shiv Sena is where it was. There was a time when the Sena had MLAs in single digits but did the party finish? The party will always be there. About 15-16 MLAs are still with me. In our country we say ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and I believe in rule of law and land."

Advertisement

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court yet again, this time challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite rebel leader Eknath Shinde to form the government.

Team Uddhav has also challenged the Maharashtra assembly proceedings on July 3-4, during which the Shinde-BJP combine first appointed a new Speaker, then held a floor test in the House.

Speaking about the case, Thackeray said: “Whatever might be the outcome of the case, it is the strength of democracy which is dependent on this outcome. The entire country is going to wait for the outcome."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.