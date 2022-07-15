Heavy Rain Drowns North Karnataka; BJP MLA From Region Enjoys A Dip in Goa Resort Pool?

Even as incessant rain has been wreaking havoc in North Karnataka, with the Krishna and Tungabhadra basin overflowing, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the region, Siddu Savadi, has been facing severe criticism for allegedly holidaying in Goa during this time.

News18 has not independently verified the video or photos. Several calls to Savadi went unanswered.

A set of photographs and videos that were released by the Congress show Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi and a group of municipal councillors from Bagalkote enjoying in a pool of a private resort.

On July 8, the state irrigation ministry had issued a flood warning for the north Karnataka region, which covers Bagalkote, and asked the NDRF to be on alert to evacuate in the event of a calamity.

This is not the first time Savadi is mired a controversy.

As the chairperson of the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation Limited (KHDC), he was seen scrambling and shoving a woman BJP councilor, who, after being denied a ticket by the BJP to contest for the Mahalingapur Town Municipal Council elections, had allegedly aligned with the Congress.

Savadi wanted to prevent them from voting and in the process was seen pushing Chandni Nayak down, who at the time was pregnant.

She later issued a statement that she suffered a miscarriage due to the incident.

