'Northeast Free of Drugs, Terrorism, Dispute': Amit Shah Hails Peace Pact with 8 Tribal Militant Outfits of Assam

The Centre and the Assam government on Thursday signed a “historic" peace accord with eight adivasi militant outfits of the state. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, saying the date will be written in “golden words" in Assam’s history.

Shah, who was present at the signing of the tripartite agreement with the tribal outfits, said the Prime Minister Modi-led central government wanted the northeast to be “drug-free, terrorism-free, dispute-free". He further said this pact was an “important" step by the Centre on the road to developing the northeast and establishing peace in the region.

As part of the Centre’s ‘Mission N-E’, the eight insurgent groups that signed the peace accord included Adivasi Cobra Militants, Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi National Liberation Army, Birsa Commando Force. They signed the landmark pact after a ceasefire agreement.

The home minister said some of these outfits were surrendering arms to join the mainstream, as part of the agreement. “This is an important day for Assam and the Northeast. Many initiatives have been taken by the Modi government to develop the northeast region. Around 1,100 people of adivasi outfits of Assam are surrendering arms and joining the mainstream today," he said.

He added: “We want Assam and the northeast region to be drug-free, terrorism-free, dispute-free and fully developed. Modi government is working towards this."

The groups were in ceasefire since 2012 and living in designated camps. “Today’s date will be written in golden words in the history of Assam. I am sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace and harmony in Assam," Sarma said, while Shah added, “Today is a special welcome to all our adivasi brothers to the home ministry and to all tribals in the mainstream."

Except the hardline faction of the banned ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all other rebel groups active in the state have entered into peace agreements with the government. In January, all cadres belonging to the Tiwa Liberation Army and the United Gorkha People’s Organisations surrendered with arms and ammunition.

In August, the Kuki Tribal Union militants laid down their arms. In December 2020, around 4,100 cadres belonging to all factions of the Bodo militant group NDFB had surrendered their arms before the authorities.

(With PTI inputs)

