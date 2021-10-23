Not a Single Police Posting in Punjab Happened Without Paying Off Aroosa: Ex-MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu

The online feud between Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh continued onto Saturday with fresh allegations from a new quarter.

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu said not a single posting in the police department in Punjab happened without a “gift or payment" to Aroosa Alam, Captain’s long-time personal friend and Pakistani journalist.

The wife of Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed Amarinder for his links with Alam and said she had taken away all that money to her own country (Pakistan), and that Captain should also “go to Pakistan and enjoy his time there with her".

“Not a single posting happened without paying off Aroosa or without giving her a gift. She has taken all the money with her to Pakistan, and Captain should also go there and enjoy his time there with her. We were never heeded because I never let my husband (Navjot Singh Sidhu) get close to Aroosa," Navjot said in a scathing attack.

On Friday, Randhawa had said a probe had been ordered by the Punjab government to ascertain if Alam had links with the ISI. This prompted a sharp response from the ousted chief minister.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Captain’s media adviser Raveen Thukral had shared a photograph of Alam shaking hands with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to this, Randhawa said it was an old picture of the two, and that he had never met Alam personally.

“This is an old picture of Aroosa Alam and Sonia Gandhi. The Captain knows I have never met Aroosa Alam. I am still close to Captain. This is an international level matter, not a state level one. There will be an investigation, and some questions will be asked," Randhawa said.

In a now-deleted tweet, Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, had claimed Singh has been friends with Alam for years, and that she stayed in India for many years and her visa was extended by the Centre from time to time.

Randhawa had also referred to Amarinder’s previous statements as chief minister when he voiced concerns over Punjab facing threats from across the border with seizures of several drones and ammunition.

Amarinder was quick to respond, questioning why the deputy CM was making the claims now and did not raise them when he was a minister in his cabinet.

