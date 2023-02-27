Not AAP-t for Oppn Unity: Cong ‘Welcomes’ Sisodia’s Arrest, Attacks 'Mastermind Kejriwal' | Here's Why

“Satyameva Jayate. It’s a welcome step that Manish Sisodia has been arrested as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a lot of wealth through corruption. Even Arvind Kejriwal must be arrested as he is the mastermind of this scam."

No, this is not the reaction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Sisodia’s arrest. This is the Congress and the statement is by Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.

In fact, the Congress has now emerged as a lone voice in the opposition space which is not supporting the AAP in condemning the arrest of the deputy CM of Delhi.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the first to attack the BJP when Derek O’Brien tweeted to say: “If Manish Sisodia had got himself a BJP brand of washing machine, he would never been arrested. Bravo Manish."

Other parties like the Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (U) too have condemned the arrest and interestingly they are the allies of the Congress. So what is stopping the Congress from supporting the AAP, in the name of opposition unity?

THE REASONS

There are two reasons.

One, the Congress complains that when the Gandhis were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, the AAP did not even murmur a defence.

Not just that, during the Parliament session then, while most opposition parties supported and marched with the Congress in protest to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the AAP stayed away.

So, for the Congress, it’s revenge time.

Two and most important, for the Congress, the biggest hit has come from the AAP.

Wherever the AAP has grown, it has at the cost of the Congress. Delhi, Punjab and now in state polls such as Goa, Gujarat and the upcoming Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. The AAP only ends up cutting into the Congress votes.

The Congress says: “The AAP is the B team of the BJP. We cannot ever support them. They want to eat us up and we will be happy if they are crushed."

ANGER GOES BACK TO 2011

But the anger goes back to 2011 when the Lokpal Bill or the Anna Hazare movement was supported by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

According to the Congress, this movement, supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP, had led to the unravelling of the Congress and its defeat in 2019.

So, on corruption, if the AAP goes down in public perception, it’s a time to stand vindicated.

In politics, revenge is a sweet pill and that’s why the Congress is all smiles and hopes this smile spreads broader with state poll results.

