'Not Afraid of Any Thief or Corrupt:' AAP's Sanjay Singh Tears Delhi L-G's Defamation Notice on Camera | WATCH

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday tore a defamation notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over allegations related to the “khadi scam". The AAP MP went on to attack the LG and called him “a corrupt person and a thief".

“I am not going to get afraid from any notices sent from a thief or corrupt person and I tear such notices into ten pieces and throw away. If you think, you will do corruption or loot and hide your crime under these notices, then this is not possible," Sanjay Singh said in a press conference in New Delhi.

“The Constitution of India gives me the right to speak the truth. As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I will not be cowed down by this notice sent by a thief, a corrupt man," he went on to say.

The statement comes amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP and the LG, where both sides have accused the other of corruption.

Earlier, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s resident was raided by the CBI in August for alleged irregularities in the liquor sale policy.

That New Excise Policy was later withdrawn by the AAP government in July, even before the raids, as the Lieutenant Governor had already ordered a CBI probe.

